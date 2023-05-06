Landale posted six points (3-3 FG), nine rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 121-114 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Landale played meaningful minutes in the Game 3 win, closing the game over Deandre Ayton who was simply awful. While this is unlikely to be a permanent move, it is interesting that head coach Monty Williams opted to go with Landale, over someone like Bismack Biyombo. Ayton's production is wildly inconsistent, something that has been an ongoing issue. While the team was able to hold on for the victory, they are going to need more from Ayton should they hope to keep moving forward in the playoffs.