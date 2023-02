Landale will come off the bench Friday against the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Landale got the start for the shorthanded Suns on Thursday against the big frontline of the Hawks, but he'll return to his usual reserve role with Devin Booker (groin) back and the team facing a smaller squad in the Pacers. In his past 17 games coming off the bench, Landale has averaged 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.0 minutes.