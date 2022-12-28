Landale supplied 16 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 win over Memphis.

Landale moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season, taking Devin Booker's (groin) spot as Phoenix looked to match up with Memphis' size. The move paid off, with Landale finishing second on the team in scoring on the strength of an efficient 4-for-5 mark from the field and 6-for-6 mark from the charity stripe. The big man even made both of his three-point attempts, a surprising development given that he entered Tuesday shooting just 15.8 percent from deep on 1.4 attempts per game. Landale isn't likely to take on a starting role on a long-term basis, so there's no need for fantasy managers to pluck him off the waiver wire despite this strong performance.