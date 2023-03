Landale finished Thursday's 116-113 win over the Magic with eight points (4-6 FG), three rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes.

Over his past two appearances, the talented big man has totaled 20 points (9-12 FG), six rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes, but his role is currently too small to trust on a nightly basis. Across eight March contests, Landale is averaging just 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.1 minutes per game.