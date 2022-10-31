Landale recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 124-109 victory over the Rockets.

Landale came off the bench since Bismack Biyombo got the start with Deandre Ayton (ankle) sidelined, and he outplayed the latter with a strong outing on both ends of the court. Landale has now scored in double digits in two of his last three games, but he's expected to continue coming off the bench with Biyombo in the starting unit. Either way, Landale could be worth a flyer as a streaming option in deeper formats as long as Ayton remains out.