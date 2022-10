Landale totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 victory over the Clippers.

Landale is carving a rotational role in Phoenix. At 6-foot-11, Landale is a solid candidate to continue earning back-up big and stretch minutes. The 26-year-old's emergence likely won't warrant fantasy attention barring injuries to Suns' starters.