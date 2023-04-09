Landale will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

With the Suns locked into the fourth seed and resting all their starters, Landale slides into the starting lineup and will be joined by Josh Okogie, Ish Wainright, Landry Shamet and Saben Lee. Last time out, Landale posted 17 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes.