Landale ended with 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 121-107 loss to the Lakers.

Landale came into Friday having played a combined eight minutes over his previous two games, but he got more time on the court with Phoenix opting to rest most of its starters. The big man didn't shy away from the opportunity, recording his third double-double of the campaign and first since Jan. 21. Landale tied his season high with 17 points in the loss, and he could get decent run again Sunday in the Suns' regular-season finale with the team locked into the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. However, he'll likely get minimal minutes once the playoffs begin.