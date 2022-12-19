Landale will not play Monday against the Lakers due to a concussion, Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reports.
The big man suffered a concussionSaturday against the Pelicans and will begin the week on the inactive list. The Suns are entering a back-to-back set, so chances are Landale will miss Tuesday's game against Washington, as well.
