Landale amassed nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 21 minutes during Friday's 125-104 win over Chicago.

Landale had a decent evening Friday, delivering arguably his best performance in more than a month. While it appears as though he has locked up the backup center role, with Deandre Ayton healthy, he typically won't see more than about 16-18 minutes per night. He can have some deeper league appeal for anyone in need of boards and blocks, although that is really the limit of his fantasy appeal.