Landale posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 exhibition win over the Lakers.

The former San Antonio Spur will compete for minutes as Deandre Ayton's backup alongside Dario Saric and Bismack Biyombo. Landale appeared in 54 games with the Spurs in his rookie season.