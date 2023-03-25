Landale closed with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 135-127 loss to Sacramento.

Landale got the best of Sacramento's big men, matching his season-high 17 points. He's seen double-digit minutes in each of the past five games and is helping hold down the center spot while Deandre Ayton (hip) -- out for the past three games -- remains shelved. Over the past five, Landale has averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.8 assists in 17.6 minutes.