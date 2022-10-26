Landale supplied 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 134-105 win over Golden State.

Landale cashed in during Tuesday's win, putting up his best game since arriving in Phoenix. Having already established himself as a fan favorite, his on-court play is also beginning to shine through. He has affirmed himself as the primary backup behind Deandre Ayton, meaning he at least has value in deeper formats. Should Ayton miss time for any reason, Landale would likely become an automatic add.