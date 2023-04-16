Landale isn't starting Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Clippers on Sunday.
Landale started the regular-season finale for the Suns with the team resting several key players. However, he'll unsurprisingly retreat to the bench for the start of the playoffs.
