Landale (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Landale remains in concussion protocol and will miss both halves of the Suns' current back-to-back. The backup center's next chance to suit up will come Friday against Memphis. In his absence, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased roles behind Deandre Ayton.
More News
-
Suns' Jock Landale: In concussion protocol•
-
Suns' Jock Landale: Second career double-double•
-
Suns' Jock Landale: Unproductive in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Jock Landale: Seven points, six boards off bench•
-
Suns' Jock Landale: Excellent off bench Sunday•
-
Suns' Jock Landale: Nets season-high 17 points in win•