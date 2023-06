The Sun extended Landale a qualifying offer Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Phoenix will now have the ability to match any offer Landale receives in free agency this summer. The Suns are reportedly looking to keep Deandre Ayton, but they also like what Landale brings to the table as a backup. Last season, he averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.2 minutes across 69 regular-season appearances (four starts).