Landale finished Thursday's 111-95 victory over the Clippers with 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes.

Landale came off the bench in the win but outplayed starter Bismack Biyombo. He came through with just the second double-double of his career, playing a season-high 27 minutes. While he is a name to watch for as long as Deandre Ayton (ankle) is sidelined, recent history would tell us that Biyombo remains the priority when it comes to short-term fantasy value.