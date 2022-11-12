Landale registered seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds across 13 minutes during Friday's 114-97 loss to Orlando.

Landale took only three shots in the first half, connecting on two of them for four points while also adding four first-half assists. He added another three points in the third quarter before sitting for all of the fourth as the Magic ran away with the lead. Landale is averaging just under eight points per game off the bench for Phoenix and has registered six or more rebounds in five of 12 contests to begin the season.