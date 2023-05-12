Landale will join the first unit for Thursday's Game 6 against the Nuggets.

Landale will replace Deandre Ayton (ribs) in the starting lineup for the win-or-go-home matchup with Denver. The 27-year-old has seen increased playing time in the last three games of the Western Conference Semifinals, averaging 6.3 points and 6.0 rebounds over 19.7 minutes off the bench, and makes for a solid streaming option and value play in daily formats.