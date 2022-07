Landale was traded from the Hawks to the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Landale ended up on the Hawks in the trade between Atlanta and San Antonio which resulted in Dejounte Murray heading to the Eastern Conference. He played 54 games as a 26-year-old rookie last season and averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes. He may not be an every-game player for the Suns, though that could depend on if Deandre Ayton returns.