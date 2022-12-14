Landale recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Rockets.

Landale was unable to produce anything of note in the loss, continuing what has been a lean spell for the Aussie. On a somewhat positive note, he could be in line for a few extra minutes moving forward, after Deandre Ayton suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter. Should he miss time, both Landale and Bismack Biyombo could be tasked with filling the hole left by Ayton's absence. While Biyombo is the preferred target, Landale could be worth a look in deeper formats.