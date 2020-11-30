Motley agreed Monday with the Suns on a training-camp deal, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

Motley will move on to another organization after the Clippers opted not to re-sign him following back-to-back seasons as a two-way player for Los Angeles. The 25-year-old big man has seen sparse action at the NBA level over his three professional seasons, but he's at least been productive on a per-minute basis over his 46 career games (averages of 21.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per 36 minutes). If Motley is unable to win a spot on Phoenix's opening-night roster, he'll likely join the Suns' G League affiliate in Northern Arizona.