Suns' Jonah Bolden: Plays 26 minutes in debut
Bolden had six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 victory over Golden State.
Bolden was active for the Suns despite signing on only 24 hours earlier. Not only was he active but he managed to play 26 minutes in the victory. The Suns are without a number of frontcourt options and if that continues after the break, Bolden could be in line for a decent role. He does have an interesting fantasy game, although he has previously failed to produce in a sizable role. He is just someone to keep an eye on in deeper formats and only if the Suns remain understrength.
