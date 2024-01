Goodwin accumulated two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one assist in four minutes during Friday's 123-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Goodwin played four minutes in garbage time, his first action in more than a week. With the Suns now sporting a relatively healthy lineup, Goodwin has struggled to crack the rotation on a nightly basis. Barely a top 300 player this season, Goodwin is not someone who needs to be rostered, even in deeper formats.