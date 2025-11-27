Goodwin is not in the Suns' starting lineup against the Kings on Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Goodwin started in each of the Suns' last two games, but he'll revert to a reserve role Wednesday while Collin Gillespie enters the starting five. Goodwin has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games, and over that span he has averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals over 25.1 minutes per game.