Goodwin is believed to have suffered an ankle injury during Friday's loss to the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Head coach Jordan Ott said Goodwin was fine in the locker room, but it wouldn't be surprising if there's an update on his status come Saturday morning. As for now, Goodwin should be considered questionable to play against the Nuggets in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Goodwin had 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes in Friday's loss.