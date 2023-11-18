Goodwin contributed three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 14 minutes during Friday's 131-128 victory over the Jazz.

Goodwin hasn't been a prolific scorer for the Suns this season with just three double-digit scoring totals in 12 appearances, but he's produced in other areas, including at least three assists in three consecutive matchups. Despite his output in secondary categories, he's unlikely to have much fantasy upside as long as the Suns remain relatively healthy.