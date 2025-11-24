Goodwin ended with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 victory over the Spurs.

Making his first start of the season while Grayson Allen (quadriceps) remains sidelined, Goodwin produced his first double-double of the season. The fifth-year guard has scored in double digits in six straight games while playing at least 20 minutes in every contest, turning that increased workload into 12.5 points, 7.0 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 threes a contest while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.