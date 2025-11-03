Goodwin notched 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 victory over the Spurs.

Goodwin has now seen the court for at least 17 minutes in back-to-back contests after only appearing in two of the first five games of the season, playing just 11 total minutes in those two games. He is in competition with Koby Brea, who is on a two-way contract, for minutes backing up Grayson Allen, but once Jalen Green (hamstring) returns from injury it is likely neither will see meaningful playing time as a result.