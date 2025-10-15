Goodwin turned in 24 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Lakers.

Goodwin drew the start Tuesday and led all players with 37 minutes, turning in an efficient scoring performance in the victory. The guard joined the Suns in July after being waived by the Lakers, following a 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 29 regular-season appearances in 18.7 minutes per game.