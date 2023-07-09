Goodwin (knee) tallied 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 18 minutes of Saturday's 84-75 Summer League loss to Milwaukee.

Goodwin was walked back to the locker room by the Suns' trainers in the third quarter and didn't return due to left knee soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. The point guard was impressive in his limited time on the floor, making significant contributions on both ends of the floor. Goodwin's next chance to take the floor will come Monday against Miami.