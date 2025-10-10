Goodwin posted 19 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Nets.

Goodwin provided a spark off the bench Friday, making a case for more playing time in the process. That said, Goodwin still has Jared Butler and Collin Gillespie to leapfrog on the Phoenix depth chart at point guard if he wants to play meaningful minutes to open the new year.