Goodwin totaled nine points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 win over Golden State.

While it wasn't an efficient shooting display, Goodwin provided a full stat line during Thursday's low-scoring affair. His spot in the rotation remains safe for now, though it sounds like Jalen Green (hamstring) is inching closer to returning, and Grayson Allen (knee) appears to be just day-to-day. Over his last nine outings, Goodwin has averaged 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 22.7 minutes per game.