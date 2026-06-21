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Suns' Jordan Goodwin: Intends to re-sign with Phoenix

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Goodwin (calf) agreed to a three-year, $19 million deal with the Suns on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Goodwin was claimed off waivers by Phoenix last July and made the regular-season roster before delivering a career-best year. Across 70 regular-season appearances (10 starts), the 27-year-old guard averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 37.0 percent from deep in 22.5 minutes per game. Goodwin missed the team's final three postseason games against Oklahoma City due to a left calf strain, though he'll likely be good to go by the time training camp rolls around. He receives added security with this new contract, which includes a player option for the third year.

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