Goodwin posted six points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 16 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 loss to Philadelphia.

Goodwin's workload has fluctuated throughout the early phase of Phoenix's season, and he's been unable to settle into any scoring or facilitating rhythm. The opportunity to step up amid absences for Devin Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back) represents Goodwin's ideal scenario, but he can be removed from fantasy radar until he consistently demonstrates the ability to do so.