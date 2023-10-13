Goodwin (hamstring) posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 122-111 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.

Goodwin missed the Suns' first two preseason games due to right hamstring soreness but was probable ahead of Thursday's matchup. He was available off the bench and finished with a well-rounded stat line. The 24-year-old will have two more opportunities to make an impact during the preseason before the regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 24.