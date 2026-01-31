Goodwin registered 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and three steals over 22 minutes during Friday's 126-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Goodwin led the Suns' bench in scoring Friday and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Dillon Brooks (27 points). Goodwin was particularly effective from beyond the arc, which was a good sign considering that he went 0-for-9 over the four games prior to Friday's win. His scoring has been inconsistent as of late, and he'll wrap up the month of January having averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.3 steals over 22.6 minutes per game.