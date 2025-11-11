Goodwin amassed four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 23 minutes during Monday's 121-98 win over New Orleans.

This game was over in a hurry, allowing Goodwin to get some extra run at the end of the bench. With Jalen Green (hamstring) once again sidelined, Goodwin could remain in the rotation in the immediate future. Through eight appearances, he's averaging 4.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 14.9 minutes per contest.