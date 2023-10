Goodwin had 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 100-95 loss to the Lakers.

The Suns needed help from multiple players to fill the gap left by Devin Booker (heel), and Goodwin stepped up with a seven-point first-quarter spark in the second unit. The backcourt has yet to reach full strength as it awaits Bradley Beal's (back) debut, but Goodwin should be a decent source of output behind Eric Gordon in the meantime.