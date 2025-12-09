Goodwin posted nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 108-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Goodwin has responded well to an increased role, averaging 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 threes across 22.6 minutes in his last five games. With Devin Booker (groin) slated to return in the coming games, Goodwin's playing time will likely decrease, but the latter has proved he can be a contributor in Phoenix's rotation and will still maintain a sizable role even with Booker back in the mix.