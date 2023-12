Goodwin totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 20 minutes during Friday's 114-106 loss to the Kings.

The Suns were missing Kevin Durant (ankle) and Grayson Allen (groin) Friday, and their status for Tuesday's game against the Warriors is in the air. Goodwin's production has been all over the place this season, but he stepped up for the second unit Friday and may be asked to do the same if the Suns are shorthanded against Golden State.