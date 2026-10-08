Goodwin recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding six steals, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's preseason loss to the Bulls.

The journeyman guard has been a terror on the defensive end during the exhibition schedule, snagging nine steals in two games so far. Goodwin is coming off a career-best season in 2025-26, producing 8.7 points, 4.9 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.5 steals in 22.5 minutes over 70 regular-season games for the Suns, and he should be a key part of the second unit once again in 2026-27.