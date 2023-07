Goodwin (knee) won't play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Grizzlies, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Goodwin will end his 2023 Summer League campaign with just one game played, as the 24-year-old was hampered by left knee soreness throughout the tournament. However, after a strong 2022-23 season in Washington, Goodwin should be a fringe rotation piece for the Suns this year.