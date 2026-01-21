Goodwin had 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 victory over Philadelphia.

Despite the return of Jalen Green, Goodwin maintained a sizable role off the bench and was a major bright spot for the Suns. Green was on restrictions, however, so it will be interesting to see how the backcourt rotation shapes up. Over Goodwin's last eight games, he's seeing 21.0 minutes per contest with 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.