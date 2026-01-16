Goodwin closed Thursday's 108-105 loss to the Pistons with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes.

Devin Booker (ankle) was sidelined for Thursday's loss, causing extra usage and minutes to be spread around. While Goodwin didn't see a massive usage bump, he was out there for 32 minutes -- his most run since Nov. 23. He showcased his excellent rebounding ability from the guard spot, not to mention his defensive ability. His pathway to minutes may become more complicated once Jalen Green (hamstring) finally makes his return. That seems like it will happen sometime this month.