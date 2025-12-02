Goodwin ended Monday's 125-108 win over the Lakers with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and three steals across 24 minutes.

Devin Booker (groin) exited early and Grayson Allen (illness) was sidelined Monday, which allowed Goodwin to maintain a prominent role in the rotation. The guard has averaged 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.2 minutes per contest over 19 games this season, and Goodwin could remain worth streaming while Booker's status is in limbo.