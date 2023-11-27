Goodwin accumulated 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 win over the Knicks.

Goodwin has looked excellent for the Suns of late and has reached the 14-point mark in his last two appearances off the bench. Goodwin is not expected to move to the starting lineup any time soon, but he might be a decent waiver pickup in some formats as long as he keeps seeing regular minutes. For what is worth, Goodwin has scored in double digits in all but one of his appearances in which he's reached the 20-minute mark.