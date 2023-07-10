Goodwin (knee) is out for Monday's Summer League game versus the Heat, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Goodwin will miss his second straight Summer League as he deals with left knee soreness. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with New Orleans.
