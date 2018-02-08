Suns' Josh Gray: Finishes Wednesday's loss as lone healthy point guard

Gray registered nine points (4-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and four steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 129-81 loss to the Spurs.

Making just his third NBA appearance since signing a 10-day contract with the Suns earlier this month, Gray was pressed into extended action as the lone healthy point guard on the roster after Tyler Ulis exited in the first half with back spasms and didn't return. Gray was included in the rotation in the first place because normal starting point guard Devin Booker (hip) missed a second straight contest, so if neither Booker nor Ulis are available Saturday against the Nuggets, Gray could be looking at another hefty workload. While the prospect of added minutes improves Gray's fantasy outlook, he's not an especially attractive pickup based on what he has shown to date. In his three contests, Gray is shooting a dismal 34.6 percent from the floor, which has mostly negated the impact of what he has provided in terms of counting stats.