Suns' Josh Gray: Finishes Wednesday's loss as lone healthy point guard
Gray registered nine points (4-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and four steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 129-81 loss to the Spurs.
Making just his third NBA appearance since signing a 10-day contract with the Suns earlier this month, Gray was pressed into extended action as the lone healthy point guard on the roster after Tyler Ulis exited in the first half with back spasms and didn't return. Gray was included in the rotation in the first place because normal starting point guard Devin Booker (hip) missed a second straight contest, so if neither Booker nor Ulis are available Saturday against the Nuggets, Gray could be looking at another hefty workload. While the prospect of added minutes improves Gray's fantasy outlook, he's not an especially attractive pickup based on what he has shown to date. In his three contests, Gray is shooting a dismal 34.6 percent from the floor, which has mostly negated the impact of what he has provided in terms of counting stats.
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...