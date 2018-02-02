Suns' Josh Gray: Signing 10-day contract with Suns

Gray will sign a 10-day contract with the Suns, John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gray has played in 31 games (14 starts) with the Northern Arizona Suns, averaging 17.9 points, six assists, four rebounds and 2.3 steals in just under 32 minutes of action per contest. The move comes after the Suns announced Isaiah Canaan would miss the remainder of the season with a fractured left ankle. Gray will serve as a depth option in the Suns' rotation and isn't likely to receive a ton of minutes in his first stint with the team.